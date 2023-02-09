Quo Vadis





Feb 7, 2023





In this video we share Saint Michael the Archangel's Message to Luz de Maria for February 6, 2023.





Beloved children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





RECEIVE THE BLESSING OF THE Most Holy TRINITY AND OUR QUEEN AND MOTHER OF THE LAST TIMES.





MY CELESTIAL LEGIONS PROTECT THEM.





You must be good creatures and invoke Divine Help every moment and beg for the help of your Guardian Angels, who want you to trust Them.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ, be lovers of the Holy Spirit and beg His Gifts and Virtues at this time, it is necessary for you.





Children of Our Queen and Mother:





They Pray without getting tired, without hesitating, without holding a grudge in the heart, without wishing evil to others and without spiritual jealousy that make love and unity impossible.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





THE ANTICHRIST, IN HIS HASTE ACTION, Instigates THE MINDS OF THE RULERS.





These ally themselves by giving preference to the union with the powerful and in the peoples human creatures enter into violence, the same that is transmitted by the way it surrounds humanity.





At this moment, the Earth and humanity are in serious danger in the face of external threats to the Earth and the onslaught that humanity faces and will face.





THE ANTICHRIST ESTABLISHED ALLIANCES AND PACTS with whom the same human creature has given him a place of preference over all the same humanity, which he maintains under his command.





This generation must be transformed by its own will before the moment runs out.





IT IS URGENT FOR THE HUMAN CREATURE TO RETURN TO OUR KING AND LORD JESUS CHRIST BY LOOKING AT THE GRAVITY (of the times) IN WHICH HE LIVES.





Faced with the constant threat of the use of nuclear weapons, humanity is currently at serious risk as human beings.





Children of Our King and Lord Jesus Christ:





Pray to Our Queen and Mother by requesting her intercession to guide you to the encounter with Her Divine Son.





Pray, pray with true repentance for having offended such a good, so Merciful God.





Pray, pray for Israel, confusion leads you to chaos and your soil shudders.





Pray, pray for Sweden, suffer for the shudder of the earth.





Dear children, move towards holiness.





At this final moment you have two choices:





GOOD OR EVIL. . .





GROWING SPIRITUALLY OR SURRENDERING TO THE MUNDANE. . .





The peace of God is in every heart around humanity.





I bless you.





Saint Michael the Archangel.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vnHR3ULcftE



