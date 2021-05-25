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66) Suíça 5G - testemunho de José Cardoso (engenheiro português)
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61 views • May 25, 2021
Trailer: https://www.brighteon.com/97eabd66-4ac9-4610-aadc-d2b1c8ae7a6c
Créditos e agradecimento para a Plataforma '5G Não'. Título original da entrevista '5G Factos x Ficção Q&A - Os factos e a ficção sobre o 5G' com José Cardoso, Engenheiro de Electrónica e Telecomunicações, dia 24, às 20h. Links:
5 Verdades - Efeitos nocivos dos Campos Eletromagnéticos Polarizados: http://5verdades.org/
Fórum: https://www.5verdades.org/forum/
5G Não: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5Gnao
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Créditos e agradecimento para a Plataforma '5G Não'. Título original da entrevista '5G Factos x Ficção Q&A - Os factos e a ficção sobre o 5G' com José Cardoso, Engenheiro de Electrónica e Telecomunicações, dia 24, às 20h. Links:
5 Verdades - Efeitos nocivos dos Campos Eletromagnéticos Polarizados: http://5verdades.org/
Fórum: https://www.5verdades.org/forum/
5G Não: https://www.facebook.com/groups/5Gnao
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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