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HK - Dis-leur Que l'on S'aime, Dis-leur Que l'on Sème (Officiel) | (HK - Tell Them We Love Each Other, Tell Them We Sow)
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English lyrics:
Tell them we love each other
Tell them it makes us feel good
How would that be a problem
We hold hands
Tell them we're sowing
Tell them it makes us feel good
How would that be a problem
We are the world of tomorrow
***
Tell them it's so
That doves are born
Tell them it's here
Let the new world begin
Tell them our hearts that open
When the world is isolated
Tell them we meet again
Emancipated from straitjackets
Tell them about our vibrating bodies
Our musical notes
Tell them we are free
At each dance step in the public square
Tell them that we are united
Tell them we're together
Tell them we're alive
On this Earth that looks like us
Tell them we move on
That it's inexorable
Crossing our differences
Following the inaccessible star
Tell them we're inventing
Another song of possibilities
Like those birds that sing
In the early morning of a great evening, happy and rebellious
Tell them it's so
That doves are born
Tell them it's here
Let the new world begin
Tell them our hearts that open
When the world is isolated
Tell them we meet again
Emancipated from straitjackets
Tell them about our vibrating bodies
Our musical notes
Tell them we are free
At each dance step in the public square
********************************************************
DIS-LEUR QUE L'ON S'AIME, DIS-LEUR QUE L'ON SÈME (HK - © Epicerie des Poètes 2021)
(version sous-titrée FR disponible)
Avec :
HK - Chant
Jacotte Recolin - Violon
Mathilde Dupuch - accordéon
Martin Choquet - saxophone
Raphaël André - trombone
Saïd Zarouri - guitare
Sébastien Wacheux - percussions
Thibault Delbart - guitare
Réalisation : Force de l'Image Production
Mixage : Meddhy Ziouche
Enregistré par Olivier Aillaud et Jérôme Sambrana à Bédoin en mars 2021
Toutes les images de ce clip sont extraites de vidéos mises en ligne entre janvier et mars 2021, dans le cadre de la mobilisation citoyenne artistique, fraternelle et pacifique pour alerter sur l'état d'urgence culturel et social en France et au-delà.
"Nous sommes les oiseaux qui chantent au petit matin d'un grand soir, heureux et indociles".
www.hk-officiel.com
www.facebook.com/hksaltimbanks
By: HK saltimbank
Original url: https://youtu.be/aSSU6yLsnWU
Tell them we love each other
Tell them it makes us feel good
How would that be a problem
We hold hands
Tell them we're sowing
Tell them it makes us feel good
How would that be a problem
We are the world of tomorrow
***
Tell them it's so
That doves are born
Tell them it's here
Let the new world begin
Tell them our hearts that open
When the world is isolated
Tell them we meet again
Emancipated from straitjackets
Tell them about our vibrating bodies
Our musical notes
Tell them we are free
At each dance step in the public square
Tell them that we are united
Tell them we're together
Tell them we're alive
On this Earth that looks like us
Tell them we move on
That it's inexorable
Crossing our differences
Following the inaccessible star
Tell them we're inventing
Another song of possibilities
Like those birds that sing
In the early morning of a great evening, happy and rebellious
Tell them it's so
That doves are born
Tell them it's here
Let the new world begin
Tell them our hearts that open
When the world is isolated
Tell them we meet again
Emancipated from straitjackets
Tell them about our vibrating bodies
Our musical notes
Tell them we are free
At each dance step in the public square
********************************************************
DIS-LEUR QUE L'ON S'AIME, DIS-LEUR QUE L'ON SÈME (HK - © Epicerie des Poètes 2021)
(version sous-titrée FR disponible)
Avec :
HK - Chant
Jacotte Recolin - Violon
Mathilde Dupuch - accordéon
Martin Choquet - saxophone
Raphaël André - trombone
Saïd Zarouri - guitare
Sébastien Wacheux - percussions
Thibault Delbart - guitare
Réalisation : Force de l'Image Production
Mixage : Meddhy Ziouche
Enregistré par Olivier Aillaud et Jérôme Sambrana à Bédoin en mars 2021
Toutes les images de ce clip sont extraites de vidéos mises en ligne entre janvier et mars 2021, dans le cadre de la mobilisation citoyenne artistique, fraternelle et pacifique pour alerter sur l'état d'urgence culturel et social en France et au-delà.
"Nous sommes les oiseaux qui chantent au petit matin d'un grand soir, heureux et indociles".
www.hk-officiel.com
www.facebook.com/hksaltimbanks
By: HK saltimbank
Original url: https://youtu.be/aSSU6yLsnWU
Keywords
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