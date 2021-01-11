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Big Tech Launched Cyber Attack, US Joblessness at 31 Percent, Washington DC Corruption, Earth Changes, and More 01.10.2021
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690 views • January 11, 2021
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Big Tech Launches Massive Coordinated Cyber Attack on 74,000,000 Trump Voters — GOP SILENT
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/__trashed-15/
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Government’s Own December Jobs Report Puts US Joblessness at About 31%
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/governments-own-december-jobs-report-puts-us-joblessness-at-about-31/
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Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.10.2021):
PREPARE FOR A BLACKOUT: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/prepare-for-a-blackout/
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Blackouts!!! First Mexico Now Pakistan: https://youtu.be/ipFjyES_F-s
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Natural News Index: https://www.naturalnews.com/Index.html
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Patrick Byrne Video: https://video.parler.com/QL/1R/QL1RTdypp0fO_small.mp4
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‘Without fear of death’: Xi Jinping orders Chinese army to be ready to fight ‘at any second’
https://www.rt.com/news/511546-xi-jinping-military-order/
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Proof Dr. Fauci Is Responsible For Every Single Mistake: https://youtu.be/Swf6FD73lrc
--
Wait a Second! What's Going on Here?: https://youtu.be/uhi0RaA-hBQ
--
Dr. Fauci tells Virginia faith leaders they can help spread vaccine trust
https://www.wsls.com/news/local/2021/01/09/dr-fauci-tells-virginia-faith-leaders-they-can-help-spread-vaccine-trust/
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BoJo gets an earful from fed-up Brits as UK govt launches ad campaign urging compliance with 3rd national lockdown
https://www.rt.com/uk/512011-boris-stay-home-hospitals-lockdown/
--
WHO Changes Definition of “Herd Immunity” to Eliminate Pre-COVID Consensus
https://summit.news/2020/12/23/who-changes-definition-of-herd-immunity-to-eliminate-pre-covid-consensus/
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Trump's Speech Was Hidden From The Nation, 3415: https://youtu.be/d399gk-73J8
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Hundreds of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine – reports
https://www.rt.com/news/511332-israel-vaccination-coronavirus-pfizer/
--
BioNTech Co-Founder: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Was Designed In Just Few Hours
https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/biontech-co-founder-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-was-designed-in-just-few-hours.html
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Dr. James Lyons-Weiler’s Coronavirus Research: COVID-19 Vaccines Contain Ingredients Known To Cause Autoimmune Disease
https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/dr-james-lyons-weilers-coronavirus-research-covid-19-vaccines-contain-ingredients-known-to-cause-autoimmune-disease.html
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There are thousands of Covid strains, so this new scare is NOT a big deal, but politicians just love their new authoritarianism
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/510368-covid-strain-new-mutation-authoritarianism/
--
Mainstream media telling men to freeze their sperm before receiving coronavirus vaccine
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-09-mainstream-media-freeze-sperm-coronavirus-vaccine-infertility.html#
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
--
Big Tech Launches Massive Coordinated Cyber Attack on 74,000,000 Trump Voters — GOP SILENT
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/__trashed-15/
--
Government’s Own December Jobs Report Puts US Joblessness at About 31%
https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/governments-own-december-jobs-report-puts-us-joblessness-at-about-31/
--
Links Used in Terral’s Special Report Video (01.10.2021):
PREPARE FOR A BLACKOUT: https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/prepare-for-a-blackout/
--
Blackouts!!! First Mexico Now Pakistan: https://youtu.be/ipFjyES_F-s
--
Natural News Index: https://www.naturalnews.com/Index.html
--
Patrick Byrne Video: https://video.parler.com/QL/1R/QL1RTdypp0fO_small.mp4
--
‘Without fear of death’: Xi Jinping orders Chinese army to be ready to fight ‘at any second’
https://www.rt.com/news/511546-xi-jinping-military-order/
--
Proof Dr. Fauci Is Responsible For Every Single Mistake: https://youtu.be/Swf6FD73lrc
--
Wait a Second! What's Going on Here?: https://youtu.be/uhi0RaA-hBQ
--
Dr. Fauci tells Virginia faith leaders they can help spread vaccine trust
https://www.wsls.com/news/local/2021/01/09/dr-fauci-tells-virginia-faith-leaders-they-can-help-spread-vaccine-trust/
--
BoJo gets an earful from fed-up Brits as UK govt launches ad campaign urging compliance with 3rd national lockdown
https://www.rt.com/uk/512011-boris-stay-home-hospitals-lockdown/
--
WHO Changes Definition of “Herd Immunity” to Eliminate Pre-COVID Consensus
https://summit.news/2020/12/23/who-changes-definition-of-herd-immunity-to-eliminate-pre-covid-consensus/
--
Trump's Speech Was Hidden From The Nation, 3415: https://youtu.be/d399gk-73J8
--
Hundreds of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine – reports
https://www.rt.com/news/511332-israel-vaccination-coronavirus-pfizer/
--
BioNTech Co-Founder: Pfizer’s COVID-19 Vaccine Was Designed In Just Few Hours
https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/biontech-co-founder-pfizers-covid-19-vaccine-was-designed-in-just-few-hours.html
--
Dr. James Lyons-Weiler’s Coronavirus Research: COVID-19 Vaccines Contain Ingredients Known To Cause Autoimmune Disease
https://humansarefree.com/2020/12/dr-james-lyons-weilers-coronavirus-research-covid-19-vaccines-contain-ingredients-known-to-cause-autoimmune-disease.html
--
There are thousands of Covid strains, so this new scare is NOT a big deal, but politicians just love their new authoritarianism
https://www.rt.com/op-ed/510368-covid-strain-new-mutation-authoritarianism/
--
Mainstream media telling men to freeze their sperm before receiving coronavirus vaccine
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-09-mainstream-media-freeze-sperm-coronavirus-vaccine-infertility.html#
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research. Check out the Mystery Report YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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