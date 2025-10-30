3i Atlas & The Dawn Of A New Age

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Elena Danaan describes 3iAtlas as an old, wise being called an Explorer.
Apparently it’s a vessel inhabited by a plasmic consciousness.
It is visiting our star system to learn about it before moving on.
Reese Reports (30 October 2025)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Oh2SmwwqCyzj
https://rumble.com/v70zmck-3i-atlas-and-the-dawn-of-a-new-age.html