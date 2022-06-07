BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How to Breath like a Jedi ☯️ 11 Taoist Breathing Techniques
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
164 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
112 views • June 07, 2022

Taoist masters over a very long time developed these counter-intuitive breathing techniques for everything from mindful spirituality and longevity to tantric sex and explosive physical performance. This is how a Jedi would breathe...


2:13 "In principle, breathing is a science, but in practice it is an art"

8:15 4-Stage Breath Control

23:05 The Cosmonauts' Guru

24:12 Abdominal-Diaphragmatic Breathing

27:27 The Three Locks

37:27 Energetic Breathing

40:37 Warrior vs Scholar Breathing

42:50 The Bellows

44:52 Fractional Breathing

46:30 Tai Chi Circle Breath

48:44 Alternate Nostril Breathing

51:14 Vibratory Breathing

57:30 Habituating Better Breathing

59:25 Biohacking tech

1:02:11 The Limitless Orgasms Protocol


Get my deep-dive guide, How to Breath like a Jedi (Taoist Breathing) 📑 breaking down breathing techniques for everything from mindful spirituality and longevity to tantric sex and explosive physical performance.

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/taoist-breathing

Order Book 💲 The Tao of Health, Sex, and Longevity

https://amzn.to/3fbxvvd


☯️ Visit https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Limitless-Orgasms-Protocol for a 7-part course on Tantric Semen Retention:

Why Semen Retention

Breath Control

Foreplay

The Techniques

Practice Plan

Testosterone Optimization

Supplementation


📽️ Filmed in Cluj, Romania and Athens, Greece


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter


Support My Work

Limitless Mindset Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
breathworktantric sexabdominal breathingtaoist breathingnootropic breathingenergetic breathinghigh-performance breathingcellular respirationscience of taoismtantric breathingbecome multi-orgasmicbreath retentionmitochondrial breathingdiaphragmatic breathingbreathing biohacksbreath controlpracticing better breathingbreathing techniqueslimitless orgasms protocolbreathing technique for flowstate
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Six Exercises for Stronger, More Mobile Hips, According to Fitness Guide

Six Exercises for Stronger, More Mobile Hips, According to Fitness Guide

Petra Stone
Longer Exhales May Increase Risk-Taking, Study Suggests

Longer Exhales May Increase Risk-Taking, Study Suggests

Morgan S. Verity
How dietary choices are reshaping the battle against chronic headaches

How dietary choices are reshaping the battle against chronic headaches

Ava Grace
Nutmeg: A spice with a touch of wellness

Nutmeg: A spice with a touch of wellness

Laura Harris
The crimson elixir: Unpacking the potent power of beet juice on blood pressure

The crimson elixir: Unpacking the potent power of beet juice on blood pressure

Ava Grace
The morning calorie advantage: How your body&#8217;s internal clock dictates weight gain

The morning calorie advantage: How your body’s internal clock dictates weight gain

Ava Grace
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy