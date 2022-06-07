How to Breath like a Jedi ☯️ 11 Taoist Breathing Techniques

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Taoist masters over a very long time developed these counter-intuitive breathing techniques for everything from mindful spirituality and longevity to tantric sex and explosive physical performance. This is how a Jedi would breathe...
2:13 "In principle, breathing is a science, but in practice it is an art"
8:15 4-Stage Breath Control
23:05 The Cosmonauts' Guru
24:12 Abdominal-Diaphragmatic Breathing
27:27 The Three Locks
37:27 Energetic Breathing
40:37 Warrior vs Scholar Breathing
42:50 The Bellows
44:52 Fractional Breathing
46:30 Tai Chi Circle Breath
48:44 Alternate Nostril Breathing
51:14 Vibratory Breathing
57:30 Habituating Better Breathing
59:25 Biohacking tech
1:02:11 The Limitless Orgasms Protocol
Get my deep-dive guide, How to Breath like a Jedi (Taoist Breathing) 📑 breaking down breathing techniques for everything from mindful spirituality and longevity to tantric sex and explosive physical performance.
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/taoist-breathing
Order Book 💲 The Tao of Health, Sex, and Longevity
☯️ Visit https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Limitless-Orgasms-Protocol for a 7-part course on Tantric Semen Retention:
Why Semen Retention
Breath Control
Foreplay
The Techniques
Practice Plan
Testosterone Optimization
Supplementation
📽️ Filmed in Cluj, Romania and Athens, Greece
Confused?
Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation
Join the Limitless Mindset Newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://store.limitlessmindset.com/
Limitless Mindset Substack ($7/monthly)
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.