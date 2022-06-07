How to Breath like a Jedi ☯️ 11 Taoist Breathing Techniques

Taoist masters over a very long time developed these counter-intuitive breathing techniques for everything from mindful spirituality and longevity to tantric sex and explosive physical performance. This is how a Jedi would breathe...





2:13 "In principle, breathing is a science, but in practice it is an art"

8:15 4-Stage Breath Control

23:05 The Cosmonauts' Guru

24:12 Abdominal-Diaphragmatic Breathing

27:27 The Three Locks

37:27 Energetic Breathing

40:37 Warrior vs Scholar Breathing

42:50 The Bellows

44:52 Fractional Breathing

46:30 Tai Chi Circle Breath

48:44 Alternate Nostril Breathing

51:14 Vibratory Breathing

57:30 Habituating Better Breathing

59:25 Biohacking tech

1:02:11 The Limitless Orgasms Protocol





Get my deep-dive guide, How to Breath like a Jedi (Taoist Breathing) 📑 breaking down breathing techniques for everything from mindful spirituality and longevity to tantric sex and explosive physical performance.

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Why Semen Retention

Breath Control

Foreplay

The Techniques

Practice Plan

Testosterone Optimization

Supplementation





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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