They Murdered My Father!

A young woman expresses her outrage over the fact that the hospital murdered her father with Remdesivir and other COVID protocols. It is now well documented that hospitals received thousands of dollars for each official COVID death.
See also: Crimes Against Humanity http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/03-2022
And: The Intentional Genocide of Humanity
http://tomsmithphotographyblog.org/blog/archives/06-2022
