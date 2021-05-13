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Breaking! Explosion in Tel Aviv Israel! Israeli Jets Takes Off! Why Biden Fails in Israel?
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170 views • May 13, 2021
This is Bible Prophecy being fulfilled: Zechariah 14: 2 I will gather all the nations to Jerusalem to fight against it; the city will be captured, the houses ransacked, and the women raped. Half of the city will go into exile, but the rest of the people will not be taken from the city.
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