MESSIAH IN BOTH TESTAMENTS-VIDEO VERSION

THIS IS THE BEST BOOK I HAVE EVER READ PROVING THAT JESUS IS THE MESSIAH FROM THE OLD TESTAMENT SCRIPTURES.PDF BOOK VERSION LINK:HEBREWS 10:7b7b …IN THE VOLUME OF THE BOOK IT IS WRITTEN OF ME !!!PRESENTING MESSIAH IN BOTH TESTAMENTS-1967-FRED JOHN MELDAUMESSIAH IN BOTH TESTAMENTS WAS ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN 1956.MAKE NO MISTAKE, ABOUT IT, THE BIBLE STATES THAT THE RACE OF MANKIND IS FALLEN, LIKE THE FALLEN ANGELS* YOUR ETERNAL DESTINY, WILL BE DETERMINED BY YOUR RECEPTION OR REJECTION OF JESUS CHRIST, WHOM GOD SENT TO RECTIFY THE FALL/SIN, IN THE GARDEN OF EDEN-BY GIVING ALL WHO REPENT OF SIN AND RECEIVE JESUS-A NEW BIRTH-AND ETERNAL LIFE. Check Out Page 6.ASK GOD TO MAKE HIMSELF KNOWN TO YOU, AS YOU READ THIS, SMALL BOOK, IF YOU MEAN IT-HE WILL.*THE FALLEN ANGELS, UNLIKE HUMANS, WERE OFFERED NO SECOND CHANCE.THERE ARE 333 Prophecies Concerning The First Coming Of The Messiah-JESUS THE CHRIST.ACTS 1:33 To whom also he shewed himself alive after his passion by many infallible proofs, being seen of them forty days, and speaking of the things pertaining to the kingdom of God:After His Resurrection, Jesus Walks On The Road To Emmaus Luke 24:13-35. At One Point In The Conversation, He Says These Words To Two Of His Disciples,LUKE 24:2525 Then he said unto them, O fools, and slow of heart to believe all that the prophets have spoken:LUKE 24:2626 Ought not Christ to have suffered these things, and to enter into his glory?LUKE 24:2727 And beginning at Moses and all the prophets, he expounded unto them in all the scriptures the things concerning himself.THIS BOOK WILL EXPOUND THOSE SAME PROPHECIES THAT JESUS DID.HEBREWS 10:77 Then said I, Lo, I come (in the volume of the book (OLD TESTAMENT) it is written of me,)…