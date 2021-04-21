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SHOCK VIDEO: Children Used to Collect Cash Tips in Late Night Drag Show
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120 views • April 21, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the plot to seize the children and rob them of their innocence under the guise of progressivism. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607f451a3e70633704ea67f4
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