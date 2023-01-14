Russian servicemen deliver humanitarian aid to pupils of orphanage in Aleppo, Syria
📦 The orphanage has been provided with 400 grocery kits that included flour, cereals, sunflower oil, tea, and sugar.
🎁 Governor of Stavropol region Vladimir Vladimirov has also sent gifts to the orphanage. Each pupil has received a kit of sweets.
