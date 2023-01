Russian servicemen deliver humanitarian aid to pupils of orphanage in Aleppo, Syria





๐Ÿ“ฆ The orphanage has been provided with 400 grocery kits that included flour, cereals, sunflower oil, tea, and sugar.





๐ŸŽ Governor of Stavropol region Vladimir Vladimirov has also sent gifts to the orphanage. Each pupil has received a kit of sweets.