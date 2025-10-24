Discover the darker side of control, where starvation is just the beginning. Explore the harsh realities of manipulation and oppression, and uncover the sinister methods used to exert power over individuals and communities. From psychological manipulation to economic coercion, we delve into the worst forms of control that surpass even the devastating effects of starvation. Join us as we shed light on these critical issues and spark a conversation about the importance of autonomy, freedom, and human rights. What's worse than starvation as a form of control? Find out in this thought-provoking video.





OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/





EMAIL:

[email protected]





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.