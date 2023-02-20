Over Coming Offensives

Before addressing our brother with an apology, you must take the high road and be humble. To walk in humility and seek pardon requires maturity. But taking the first step is more difficult for a person who is suffering. Jesus stated that you must go to them for this reason. Peace and reconciliation cannot be achieved by standing up for one's "rights." Are you willing to relinquish your self-protection, pride, and rights in order to be reconciled with a person who has wronged you or with someone you have wronged?

