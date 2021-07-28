Exposing the "Plague of Corruption:" COVID & Big Pharma Lies

Science and medicine have become overwhelmed by lies, liars, and corruption--not just with COVID but on HIV, autism and much more--warns "Plague of Corruption" co-author Kent Heckenlively in this interview with The New American magazine Senior Editor Alex Newman at the Red Pill Expo. Heckenlively, who wrote books with Dr. Judy Mikovits, also warns about some of the dangers of vaccines, especially the fact that they are made with animal tissues or aborted babies. "Fauci belongs in jail," added Heckenlively, saying he has caused more human misery than any living human being.



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