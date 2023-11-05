Create New Account
FBI Issues Terror Warning for US, Illegals at Southern Border Caught with IEDs, Russia Dumps Nuke Treaty
BehindTheLinePodcast
FBI Issues Terror Warning for US, Illegals at Southern Border Caught with IEDs, Russia Dumps Nuke Treaty

The FBI has issued a terror warning for the United States saying ISIS has made statements to kill Jews inside and out of the US. Illegals crossing the southern border were caught with cannonball size IED's, more evidence our southern border needs to be closed. 160+ people from the terror watch list have been caught there this year, how many have slipped through? Blue city Mayors beg the Biden administration for help with illegals, they want $5B. What about struggling Americans? Russia has pulled out of the nuclear weapons treaty and has said they may start testing nuclear weapons again. They also have two new nuclear capable missiles, one of which is nuclear powered and has a range of 14,000 miles. FDA has issued an alert for the Moderna vaccine.

