© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Answers About Chinese Coronavirus - Nebraska Medicine
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • February 05, 2020
Nebraska Medicine and the University of Nebraska Medical Center handled the treatment of three patients with Ebola in 2014. Since then, we have led the world in treatment, training and quarantine methods for highly infectious diseases. Three Nebraska Medicine/UNMC infectious diseases specialists discuss the novel coronavirus which originated in the Wuhan region of China. They discuss what it means that the first case of the disease has now been found in the U.S., what symptoms of the disease are, how it's transmitted and why the flu is something we should be more concerned about.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.