Rostec sent the latest Mining System "Zemledeliye" (“Agriculture”) to the Russian troops ahead of schedule - can “plant” Mines in an area the Size of Several Football Fields in Minutes

Rostec sent the latest mining system "Zemledeliye" (“Agriculture”) to the troops ahead of schedule.
This complex can “plant” mines in an area the size of several football fields in a matter of minutes.
The system is capable of automatically firing a salvo at calculated aiming points, recording the coordinates of the fall on an electronic map and transmitting data to a higher control level. Explosive devices self-destruct or deactivate at a set time, which simplifies and speeds up mine clearance after the cessation of hostilities.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.