Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
US West Point/Pentagon Col Douglas MacGregor: Russia will defeat Ukraine. And Why That's Important
176 views
channel image
Truth and Courage
Published 16 hours ago |

GENIUS ANALYSIS  - he speaks with the  authority and knowledge of a Pentagon Insider.

Colonel Douglas MacGregor is West Point graduate. He worked many years in the Pentagon. He is a combat veteran. An author. He also worked as a consultant to president Trump.

Keywords
russiaanalysiswarpentagonukrainemacgregorccolonelddouglassrrealpolitik

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket