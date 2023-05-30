Proverbs 15:9 THE WAY of THE WICKED is an ABOMINATION to THE LORD

Right at the End of this Message You Will Clearly Hear The Testimony of The Testator False Witness Ralph Gordon Stair as He Clearly Says His Full Blown Adultery with Rose Larivee that James Rice Married Lately was Not Adultery. God Has Clearly Revealed The End of Rg Stair !!!
EXACT Fulfillment of His So-Called 1987 Prophewcy as you will Hear. God Bless Brothers and Sisters, Flee Fornication and Idolatry and The Likes of Men Like Rg Stair and James Rice !!!
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ
https://brandnewtube.com/studio
https://rumble.com/c/c-382445
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.