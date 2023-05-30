Proverbs 15:9 THE WAY of THE WICKED is an ABOMINATION to THE LORD

Right at the End of this Message You Will Clearly Hear The Testimony of The Testator False Witness Ralph Gordon Stair as He Clearly Says His Full Blown Adultery with Rose Larivee that James Rice Married Lately was Not Adultery. God Has Clearly Revealed The End of Rg Stair !!! EXACT Fulfillment of His So-Called 1987 Prophewcy as you will Hear. God Bless Brothers and Sisters, Flee Fornication and Idolatry and The Likes of Men Like Rg Stair and James Rice !!! https://thefinalwitness.com/ https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS https://www.bitchute.com/channel/RA8bneT7QjJQ https://brandnewtube.com/studio https://rumble.com/c/c-382445

