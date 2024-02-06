Create New Account
Polish Mercenary Sided With Russian Army┃NATO and KYIV are Trying To Freeze The WAR In Ukraine
The Prisoner
The rapidly deteriorating situation at the front is forcing the Ukrainian authorities and their Western curators to look for new ways to contain the offensive of the Russian army. However, judging by the reports from the front, they are not succeeding. The Ukrainian army continues to suffer a crushing defeat along the entire front line, including Kupyansk and Avdiivka directions. Moreover, it seems that General Zaluzhny's forecast for Avdiivka is beginning to come true...................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

