Exiled After 8 Months Left on Sentence!

Prisoner Khader Radi was released from Israeli prisons as part of the "Toufan Al-Ahrar" deal. Radi had previously been freed in the 2011 Shalit deal, but this time, he was deported to Egypt instead of returning home.
Reporting: Rana Owainh
Filmed: 28/02/2025
