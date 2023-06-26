https://gettr.com/post/p2kd4ns7f8e
0620 BlackRock James O'Keefe The Chinese Communist Party Murdered 600,000 Americans
The CCP government established this AIIB in 2014 to replace the World Bank and the IMF, as well as to weaken the status of US dollars
中共政府在2014年成立了这个亚投行，以取代世界银行和国际货币基金组织，并削弱美元的地位。
