Dollar, Oil, Shortages & TruckPOCALYPSE

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Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
Jul 8, 2022 Today we take a look at a global reserve currency that being established by several countries. Consequently replacing the U.S. Dollar. Global Oil prices could reach a stratospheric $380 a barrel, and we learn that 70 000 Truckers being forced off the roads in California.
00:00 Global Reserve Currency to replace U.S. Dollar
04:00 Oil Prices could reach $380 a Barrel
06:43 TruckPOCALYPSE begins in California
10:30 Lapid and Macron to discuss Two State Solution
14:33 Crops being Ravaged by Insects
16:34 End of the American Dream
23:35 Joseph’s Kitchen
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOt1eXc_7p4