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Nancy Pelosi CoVid19 Let them eat ice cream moment as America Melts down
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70 views • April 19, 2020
Nancy Pelosi Let them eat icecream
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgfumenJbXE
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Ice Cream Cache - Show & Tell
Apr 14, 2020 The Late Late Show with James Corden
James Corden asks Nancy Pelosi to show off something in her home, and she's excited to share her supply of Easter chocolate, and her incredibly impressive supply of ice cream in the freezer. And Reggie Watts has a question for the Speaker.
---{==Truth Matters=>
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Note - I can see one person who needs to be unemployed for being
out of touch, Not that she would ever loose her head, but her mind is
clearly gone.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DgfumenJbXE
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Ice Cream Cache - Show & Tell
Apr 14, 2020 The Late Late Show with James Corden
James Corden asks Nancy Pelosi to show off something in her home, and she's excited to share her supply of Easter chocolate, and her incredibly impressive supply of ice cream in the freezer. And Reggie Watts has a question for the Speaker.
---{==Truth Matters=>
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
Note - I can see one person who needs to be unemployed for being
out of touch, Not that she would ever loose her head, but her mind is
clearly gone.
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