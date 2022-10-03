EK60 - a flight that writes history

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While the laws of physics state that a humidity of at least 70% and a temperature of no more than -40 °C are required for contrails to form, this flight EK60 turns all that on its head. According to the meteorological records of Oct. 02, 2022, the relative humidity in the area was no more than 4% and the temperature -47 °C