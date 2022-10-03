Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EK60 - a flight that writes history
80 views
channel image
OCA
Published 2 months ago |

While the laws of physics state that a humidity of at least 70% and a temperature of no more than -40 °C are required for contrails to form, this flight EK60 turns all that on its head. According to the meteorological records of Oct. 02, 2022, the relative humidity in the area was no more than 4% and the temperature -47 °C

Keywords
contrailscontraila380ek60physics laws

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket