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Why the Cure For the Cancer is Not Popular
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136 views • June 15, 2021
A young doctor has discovered the cure for cancer... for real! But public response is not at all what he expected it to be. Why are people so opposed to the young doctor's discovery?
This is meant to communicate an important truth, which explains why we are so hated for teaching people to obey Jesus.
This is meant to communicate an important truth, which explains why we are so hated for teaching people to obey Jesus.
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