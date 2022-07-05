16 Awkward and Embarrasing questions to ask someone who is considering Chlorine Dioxide as a medicine

If you are new to Clo2 (Chlorine Dioxide), consider these questions about your own health and how it will likely help you in your life. It is safe to use when you understand the dosages, it is inexpensive and it is more effective than most pharmaceutical drugs for treating diseases.





It is more than an Cure, it is a Solultion to disease.





Healing can be inexpensive and accessible to all, if they are willing to learn and "prove all things".





Free Ebooks on Molecular Medicines Downloadable at this Link:

https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/





My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1





My Mewe Group - Chlorine Dioxide Truth:

https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth





My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth





My Gab Group: https://gab.com/StoneMolecular