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Media Signals Biden's Removal
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40 views • December 06, 2021
Behind the scenes of sleepy Joe’s unrelenting failure and teleprompter Presidency. Biden’s cabinet of curiosities are vying for a ring of power they are poorly qualified to wield. But as the vultures circle, sleepy Joe’s fate is incrementally sealed.
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Bowne Report
https://www.banned.video/
Bowne Report
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