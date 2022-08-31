A ZERO TOLERANCE TOLERANCE POLICY FOR UNTRUSTWORTHY ALT-MEDIA NEEDS TO BE PUT IN PLACE. MCGINNIS IS A GOOD PLACE TO START

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Yeah... "NO". How about not. How about we say no to paid opposition with a zero tolerance policy. Stoking fear and anger and distrust is a favorite past time of some of these people. Until we say "No", these platforms will continue to proliferate and eat at any sort of fabric of trust w in the alt media community. Don't forget mainstream money is here and in place now along with disinformation cyber brigades. It's up to us to navigate cleanly thru these waters as creators and consumers. Say NO. Say it today. Bye bye to those we cant trust. Hit me! [email protected]