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The Silent War Ep. 6113: Election Lies Exposed, Pushing Back against Education & Medical Professionals
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51 views • October 09, 2021
In this episode of The Silent War-
How to overrule or FIRE the school boards with legal maneuvering.
Shady Maricopa County Official Claims They Had to Secretly Delete Information from Servers Under Subpoena.
Texas High School Shooter Released From Jail on Bond.
New Winning Investment Strategy with potentially 0% Loss Potential – Follow Every Trade Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Makes.
Average Family is Spending $175 More per Month on Basic Essentials under Bidens Presidency.
Medical Professionals are required by law to report vaccine adverse reactions for Emergency Use Authorized experimental vaccines, but rare know this. We're going to teach you how to put them on notice.
Fake News Giant NY Times Added 800,000 to Total of Children Hospitalized with Coronavirus.
US Deaths From CCP Virus in 2021 Surpass 2020 Total, barely (just like we saw before and after the outbreak) Where is the pandemic?
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
How to overrule or FIRE the school boards with legal maneuvering.
Shady Maricopa County Official Claims They Had to Secretly Delete Information from Servers Under Subpoena.
Texas High School Shooter Released From Jail on Bond.
New Winning Investment Strategy with potentially 0% Loss Potential – Follow Every Trade Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Makes.
Average Family is Spending $175 More per Month on Basic Essentials under Bidens Presidency.
Medical Professionals are required by law to report vaccine adverse reactions for Emergency Use Authorized experimental vaccines, but rare know this. We're going to teach you how to put them on notice.
Fake News Giant NY Times Added 800,000 to Total of Children Hospitalized with Coronavirus.
US Deaths From CCP Virus in 2021 Surpass 2020 Total, barely (just like we saw before and after the outbreak) Where is the pandemic?
"Break the Fake News"
All of this, and much more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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