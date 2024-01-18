Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Medjugorje Homily of Bishop Strickland for January 17, 2024
channel image
High Hopes
3013 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
22 views
Published a day ago

Quo Vadis


Jan 17, 2024


In this video we share Medjugorje Homily of Bishop Strickland for January 17, 2024


Please like, share and comment to assist my channel in reaching a wider audience!


Thank you!


The former US Bishop of Tyler Texas, Bishop Strickland, is in Medjugorje with a group of pilgrims.


He has been warmly welcomed!

Here are a few words that I took from his homily today:


“Medjugorje is a story between David and Goliath!”


“Life is a climb on a rocky path!”


He is planning to climb both Podbrdo (Apparition Hill) and Mount Krizevac with his pilgrims.


He said he has some good shoes for it…!


This page celebrates: Everything Catholic, Saints, Sacraments, Prayer, Medjugorje and Catholic Culture.


F O L L O W M E & S U B S C R I B E:

   / @quovadis1


To support this page please visit the site below!


https://www.buymeacoffee.com/quovadis


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_a_GEY-0x4

Keywords
christiancatholicdavidgoliathbishophomilymedjugorjequo vadisjoseph strickland

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket