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Censored Doctor: mRNA Vaccine Technology Killed Animals in Tests Bypassed for Covid
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271 views • October 02, 2020
Dr. Carrie Madej D.O. joins The Alex Jones Show to shed light on the vaccine technology being pushed for mandatory injections by elitists ushering in medical tyranny.
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"Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
------------
:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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