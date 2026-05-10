Today Is A Good Day

Thanks for being here. There is so much trouble in the world. Happy to share a happy moment in life. The garden, fresh veg, juices, love. Heidi Rose 111 I have had to do a lot of personal inner & outer work to get to where I am at today. Obviously. My husband, his family & my life are a testament to a desire to make life in the world better one step at a time. All my blunders were part of the journey. Finding my way. Every day every choice matters. The body & mind of tomorrow is gained or lost by the choices we make in the now. As it was developed from prior choices in the past. The building, replenishing, refurbishing, reclaiming, redacting, restoration, refabrication of life is a process. Degradation from radiation, toxicity & trauma destroys the very cellular fabric of life. The rebound from that is possible for some with due process. Life is invited back into form through better action. Cut burn kill philosophies were messy & pain filled. Popping pills did not solve anything long term. Avoiding toxicity is just as relevant as inputting the living plants, juices, herbs, leafy greens, fruits etc. Support of detoxification pathways is learned. The wise ones share along the way. When poison emerges from the form it is ugly. Ugly to feel, smell, taste, see, hear, sense & touch. Too much prison house poison going around these days. When a person achieves certain goals in life for betterment there is a natural desire to share that intel. Rather than hoard the truth. Heidi Rose 111