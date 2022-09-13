Interview with Director and Producers of Uninformed Consent

64 views • September 13, 2022

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ThatChannel.com recently interviewed the Director and Executive Producers of the film Uninformed Consent. Guests include: Todd Harris, Ted Kuntz, Dr. Stephen Malthouse, Dr. Charles Hoffe

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