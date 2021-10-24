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David Icke's Legendary 9+ Hour Wembley Arena Presentation
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128 views • October 24, 2021
ALMOST 10 HOURS OF GROUND-BREAKING CONTENT
Recorded at London’s vast Wembley Arena before a sell-out audience of thousands, and watched live by tens of thousands worldwide on the Internet. Filmed at London’s Wembley Arena on October 27th 2012.
Nearly ten hours of cutting edge information researched, compiled and presented by David Icke that you will hear nowhere else in the world put together in this way.
Who Are We? Where Are We? What is Realty?
Who Controls The World and Dictates Our Daily Lives?
And To What End?
David Icke presents brand new information beyond anything that has gone before that fundamentally affects the lives of every man, woman and child on the planet.
An absolutely must-see
Recorded at London’s vast Wembley Arena before a sell-out audience of thousands, and watched live by tens of thousands worldwide on the Internet. Filmed at London’s Wembley Arena on October 27th 2012.
Nearly ten hours of cutting edge information researched, compiled and presented by David Icke that you will hear nowhere else in the world put together in this way.
Who Are We? Where Are We? What is Realty?
Who Controls The World and Dictates Our Daily Lives?
And To What End?
David Icke presents brand new information beyond anything that has gone before that fundamentally affects the lives of every man, woman and child on the planet.
An absolutely must-see
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