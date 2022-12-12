Create New Account
London Freedom Outreach March 10th December 2022
Published 16 hours ago |

Saturday 10th December 2022 freedom outreach march meeting at Trafalgar Square. Main outreach of this one about the implications of digital cashless society.

Music: Adam Brown & The Pseudo Band - 'Witch Dr' + 'And Be Free'
Double release, both songs and their official videos out 12.12.2022
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnH_MUJKHawFg244zmiPyjQ
+ https://adambrown3.bandcamp.com

Keywords
freedomlondonmarchdecemberoutreach2022remeece

