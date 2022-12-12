London Freedom Outreach March 10th December 2022

Saturday 10th December 2022 freedom outreach march meeting at Trafalgar Square. Main outreach of this one about the implications of digital cashless society.
Music: Adam Brown & The Pseudo Band - 'Witch Dr' + 'And Be Free'
Double release, both songs and their official videos out 12.12.2022
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnH_MUJKHawFg244zmiPyjQ
+ https://adambrown3.bandcamp.com
