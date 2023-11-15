Radio Discussion: Is Saudi Arabia the Model of Islam?

On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/saudi-arabia-model-islam More about Islam: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/islam

You’re listening to Search the Scriptures Daily, a program in which we encourage everyone who desires to know God’s truth to look to God’s Word for all that is essential for salvation and living one’s life in a way that is pleasing to Him. In this segment of Search the Scriptures Daily, we’re going through Dave Hunt’s new book Judgment Day! Islam, Israel, and the Nations. Last week we were midway through chapter 7 titled, “Hatred’s Peace.” And as we noted, contrary to the propaganda from representatives of Islam and swallowed and presented by news media, Islam is not and never was a religion of peace. Furthermore, the peace Muslims are seeking involves the annihilation of Israel and bringing the world into submission to Islam and Allah.





