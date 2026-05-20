Christians: Always Be Prepared For A Divine Encounter

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As believers in Christ we should always be ready for a divine encounter or appointment that God is setting up for us. Be bold and in anticipation that God is at work in you to help and impact others in life. Please like and subscribe and go to our website to sign up for our newsletter so you won't miss any of our future blog posts. https:thebookofactschurch.com