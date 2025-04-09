BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🚨 🇺🇸 Texas Toast? The Full Story of the Islamization of Texas❗️
“Everyone Is Muslim Here” — That’s not a warning. It’s a quote from a Muslim resident in Irving, TX.

Governor Abbott says there’s no Sharia in Texas. But take a drive through Plano or Irving, and you’ll see the truth:

🔻 Islamic-only parks and signage

🔻 Quran schools that reject Western education

🔻 Streets named after Islamic figures: Ali Akbar Court, Amal Saleh Drive, Salma Jameel Court, Hafeela Drive, Zulaya Drive, Shemsa Way

🔻 Residents proudly declaring:

“This reminds me of my 100% Muslim country.”

“Not a single dog seen or heard.”

“This reminds me of my 100% Muslim country.”

“Texas is the future.”

“Everybody is Muslim here.”

“We just walk to the masjid—Mashallah.”

“This is ideal life for Muslims.”

“Masha Allah written on almost every house.”

“Where else can you practice Islam like this in America?”

“These Minnesota brothers are moving to Texas like no tomorrow.”

“They make a community full of Muslim names.”

“This is the American dream—for Muslims.”

These are not ordinary subdivisions—they’re purpose-built Islamic colonies.

They may even be violating housing, zoning, and tax laws while operating as Sharia-enforced enclaves.

📽️ Watch the video and see it for yourself.

🛑 This is not “diversity.”

🛑 This is not “assimilation.”

This is Hijrah—Islamic migration to replicate, not integrate.

Texans, wake up. Islamic cities aren’t a warning—they seem to already be operating in Texas....

EPIC City will just be the next phase of East Plano Islamic Center and DeSoto House of Peace in Texas. Texas better LITERALLY fight back now before it's too late.

Four Stages of Islamic Conquest:

STAGE ONE: INFILTRATION

STAGE TWO: CONSOLIDATION OF POWER

STAGE THREE: OPEN WAR TARGETING NON-ISLAMIST SOCIETY'S LEADERSHIP AND CULTURE

STAGE FOUR: ISLAMIC THEOCRACY

STEVE'S TAKE: Islam is at Stage 2 in the USA & approaching Stage 3 in Europe. In many countries in the world, the Muslims are already at Stage 3 & Stage 4.

Sources:

1. https://rairfoundation.com/bombshell-texas-retired-police-lieutenant-warns-epic-city/

2. https://jihadwatch.org/2025/04/texas-sets-aside-special-pakistan-day

3. https://rairfoundation.com/mecca-comes-texas-sugar-land-officials-handed-town/

4. https://x.com/AmyMek/status/1907529054372376919

5. https://x.com/AmyMek/status/1908787836960350719

6. https://www.instagram.com/yasir.qadhi/reel/DF-mvG_A5VS/?hl=en

7. https://www.dallasnews.com/video/2025/04/03/what-to-know-about-the-proposed-epic-city-development/

8. https://pjnewsletter.com/muslims-plan-sharia-city-in-texas

9. https://www.facebook.com/desotohouseofpeace/

10. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/East_Plano_Islamic_Center

11. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/EPIC_City,_Texas

12. https://rdrtexas.com/about/

13. https://www.christianpost.com/news/most-immigrants-vulnerable-to-deportation-are-christian-report.html


terrorismcurrent eventsnewsterrorpoliticstexasus newsreligionislamgreg abbottsharia lawsteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryislamic terrormosqueplanoislamizationirvinggovernor abbottepic cityeast plano islamic centerepic ranchesdesoto house of peaceeast planodesoto
