Black Nationalism Meets White Nationalism (FTN 540 EPIC HANDSHAKE THE NATION) 2023-03-31

Get "Jews are the Problem": https://www.moneytreepublishing.com/shop/jews-are-the-problem
Ayo Kimathi makes his first appearance on the FTN platform to discuss the problem with the International Jew and our collective fight for racial survival - Black and White.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.