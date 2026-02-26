Netanyahu rewrote history during a meeting with PM Modi

How Netanyahu found allies that history never even knew about

🌏(Yesterday) During a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Benjamin Netanyahu rewrote history. He claimed that during World War I, everyone fought for the liberation of Eretz Israel — the British, the Jews, the Indians, and even the Iranians.

👉He singled out the Iranians, saying they "fought like lions" in the battle for Haifa.

🌏The British army acted solely for imperial interests, not out of sympathy for Zionism. The Jewish Legion did participate, but its main goal was gaining military experience later used against Palestinians.

👉Indian soldiers did fight in the Middle East. They served as colonial troops of the British Empire.

🌏As for Iran, it remained officially neutral throughout World War I and sent no troops abroad. There were no Iranian soldiers in Haifa. In fact, northern Iran itself became a battlefield for Russian, British, and Ottoman forces.





@geopolitics_prime