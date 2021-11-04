© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Global Bombshell: FDA Whistleblower Confirms Pfizer in FULL CONTROL of FDA & Suppressing Evidence of Massive Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effects – FULL SHOW 11/03/21
Follow
2
Share
Report
170 views • November 04, 2021
FDA's approval of jabs with horrific effects on kids & FBI's burial of bombshell evidence in the Rittenhouse shooting both lay bare the entrenched evil destroying America. We will also take a closer look at the January 6th false flag and Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary 'Patriot Purge' with top researcher Darren Beattie.
Earn FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points when shopping during our early Black Friday sale!
Earn FREE SHIPPING & double Patriot Points when shopping during our early Black Friday sale!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.