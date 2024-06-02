Russian Assault Plunges Ukraine Into Darkness- Heavy Fighting On Frontlines 1700 Troops Killed

ussian air defenses intercepted and downed 62 Ukrainian drones and 14 HIMARS rockets. They also claimed to have shot down three French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.