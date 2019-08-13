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The Fraud of English History and the rise of UCT. The foundation of English Common Law
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40 views • August 13, 2019
More infore here: http://self-realisation.com/podcast/the-fraud-of-english-history-and-the-rise-of-uct/
This is a Wake-The-Feck-Up Podcast of Michael O’Bernicia’s dissemination of the fraudulent nature of so-called “English” history; the Ancient Triads of the Island of Prydein [Britain]; the Molmutine Laws; and the rise of the independent community of sovereign, indigenous micro-nations known as Universal Community Trust [UCT], which he co-founded.
Recorded “Live” in Autumn 2013, please be advised that this video contains passionately delivered Bernician vernacular, which some Angles, Saxons and Jutes might find offensive.
References
Historical Sources
Treaty of Universal Community Trust
Implicit Recognition of Sovereignty
Video version of this podcast
Subscribe to Podcast
Support the Mission: https://www.thebernician.net/
Ancient Triads of the Island of Prydein [Britain]; the Molmutine Laws; and the rise of the independent community of sovereign, indigenous micro-nations known as Universal Community Trust [UCT], which he co-founded.
This is a Wake-The-Feck-Up Podcast of Michael O’Bernicia’s dissemination of the fraudulent nature of so-called “English” history; the Ancient Triads of the Island of Prydein [Britain]; the Molmutine Laws; and the rise of the independent community of sovereign, indigenous micro-nations known as Universal Community Trust [UCT], which he co-founded.
Recorded “Live” in Autumn 2013, please be advised that this video contains passionately delivered Bernician vernacular, which some Angles, Saxons and Jutes might find offensive.
References
Historical Sources
Treaty of Universal Community Trust
Implicit Recognition of Sovereignty
Video version of this podcast
Subscribe to Podcast
Support the Mission: https://www.thebernician.net/
Ancient Triads of the Island of Prydein [Britain]; the Molmutine Laws; and the rise of the independent community of sovereign, indigenous micro-nations known as Universal Community Trust [UCT], which he co-founded.
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