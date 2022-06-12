I Am Speechless And Sick To My Stomach…





In One Of His Most Shocking Interviews Ever, Ross Kemp Meets A Human Trafficker In India Who Admits To Killing Over 400 Young Girls…





And The Police Is Complict, Why? Because Those In Power Are Complicit, Why? Because The World Is Run By Evil Degenerate Pedophiles.





That Is The Truth And Until We All Scream In Outrage About It Nothing Will Change.





The Time To Scream Is Now.