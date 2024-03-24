Israel Gaza War IDF fighters the battle in the Hamad neighborhood in Gaza
13 חדשות
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDkN4TSV8aY
March 14 2024
לירות רק אם חייבים": עדויות הלוחמים מהקרב בשכונת חמד
Shoot only if you have to": Testimonies of the fighters from the battle in the Hamad neighborhood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.