Israel Gaza War IDF fighters the battle in the Hamad neighborhood in Gaza
channel image
alltheworldsastage
912 Subscribers
21 views
Published Sunday

Israel Gaza War IDF fighters the battle in the Hamad neighborhood in Gaza

13 חדשות

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GDkN4TSV8aY


March 14 2024

לירות רק אם חייבים": עדויות הלוחמים מהקרב בשכונת חמד


Shoot only if you have to": Testimonies of the fighters from the battle in the Hamad neighborhood

Keywords
israelpalestinegenocidegazaforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewarsgazawar

