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Greg Reese: TO KILL & CONTROL – A Brief History of Unlawful Human Experiments! [19.02.2022]
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200 views • February 24, 2022
'Those That Fail to Learn From History, Are Doomed to Repeat is' - George Satayana
A brief history lesson of crimes against humanity committed by governments around the world.
Greg Reese - 326,189 views · Feb 19, 2022
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=621121df1d2f04126383aac6
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=621121df1d2f04126383aac6
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
A brief history lesson of crimes against humanity committed by governments around the world.
Greg Reese - 326,189 views · Feb 19, 2022
https://www.banned.video/watch?id=621121df1d2f04126383aac6
https://battleplan.news/watch?id=621121df1d2f04126383aac6
https://www.banned.video/channel/greg-reese
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