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INTERVIEW: Vernon Coleman on sanctions, censorship, food shortages covid jab fallout
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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191 views • May 15, 2022
May 12, 2022
Courtesy of 21Wire

https://brandnewtube.com/watch/interview-vernon-coleman-on-sanctions-censorship-food-shortages-and-the-vaccine-fallout_M1NhYlbt3sYQ5RJ.html

⁣In EP #418 of the SUNDAY WIRE radio show, host Patrick Henningsen speaks with special guest Dr Vernon Coleman, about how the Western Establishment have used a regional conflict in Ukraine in order to create a WWIII-level global crisis. Coleman warns of the coming economic meltdown, and the danger of food shortages - destined to hit poorer regions like Africa much worse than in Europe or North America. ⁣They also discuss on efficacy of sanctions against Russia, as well the alleged hepatitis 'viral outbreak' in kids, and the Covid-19 'vaccine' disaster which is still ravaging planet as we speak. Coleman also talk about Big Tech's vendetta to censor him across the internet and other establishment efforts to prevent him from publishing his books in the UK. All this and more. See more of Dr Vernon Coleman's work at:
www.vernoncoleman.org

SEE MORE NEWS & ANALYSIS AT:
https://21stcenturywire.com

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Keywords
food shortagesnew world orderdr vernon colemangreat resetcovid jab21wire
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