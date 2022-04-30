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EntertheStars: 80's Film 'Invaders From Mars' Decoded, Buzzsaws, Copper Fuel, Syringes...[28.04.2022]
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30 views • April 30, 2022
->> and Between the Headlines.
Today, we will break down the 1986 film "Invaders from Mars". Interestingly, the film contains all of the symbolism we have recently discovered. We will also get into some current events in the news in Between the Headlines.
CORRECTION:
The 58D does not mean double struck.
It means "Minted in Denver"
So, the hypothesis we had about the "doubling" in relation to the penny, no longer applies.
But, the mind control theme and possession is still a prominent theme.
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZ9I4jUPh-k
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invaders_from_Mars_(1986_film)
https://www.usacoinbook.com/coins/489/small-cents/lincoln-wheat-cent/1958-P/doubled-die-obverse/#:~:text=The%201958%20Doubled%20Die%20Obverse,the%20front%20of%20the%20coin.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/united-states-pandemic-phase-fauci-094908627.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10712491/Mystery-death-Ghislaine-Maxwells-brother-law-finally-declared-suicide.html
https://apnews.com/article/ghislaine-maxwell-alison-j-nathan-jeffrey-epstein-sexual-abuse-1f9fd4c18ad8ece846b52fcce7f4b1ef
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-allies-must-move-speed-041520095.html
http://www.zo.utexas.edu/courses/thoc/texas.html
https://preview.redd.it/uddf4ihha5b41.jpg?auto=webp&;s=e1dac663cd21cedcfc98314d4e706d0b511c1e48
2,305 views Streamed live 3 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/q-6yh7T45jE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
Today, we will break down the 1986 film "Invaders from Mars". Interestingly, the film contains all of the symbolism we have recently discovered. We will also get into some current events in the news in Between the Headlines.
CORRECTION:
The 58D does not mean double struck.
It means "Minted in Denver"
So, the hypothesis we had about the "doubling" in relation to the penny, no longer applies.
But, the mind control theme and possession is still a prominent theme.
Links:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fZ9I4jUPh-k
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Invaders_from_Mars_(1986_film)
https://www.usacoinbook.com/coins/489/small-cents/lincoln-wheat-cent/1958-P/doubled-die-obverse/#:~:text=The%201958%20Doubled%20Die%20Obverse,the%20front%20of%20the%20coin.
https://www.yahoo.com/news/united-states-pandemic-phase-fauci-094908627.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10712491/Mystery-death-Ghislaine-Maxwells-brother-law-finally-declared-suicide.html
https://apnews.com/article/ghislaine-maxwell-alison-j-nathan-jeffrey-epstein-sexual-abuse-1f9fd4c18ad8ece846b52fcce7f4b1ef
https://www.yahoo.com/news/us-allies-must-move-speed-041520095.html
http://www.zo.utexas.edu/courses/thoc/texas.html
https://preview.redd.it/uddf4ihha5b41.jpg?auto=webp&;s=e1dac663cd21cedcfc98314d4e706d0b511c1e48
2,305 views Streamed live 3 hours ago
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/q-6yh7T45jE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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