Ivermectin, Parasitic Science, & Unproven COVID-19 Virus

If you want to cull the Sheeple, then an invisible virus would be the perfect cover story. Dr. Lee Merritt Researched the PCR Test & Discovered they are deliberately being over cycled to achieve False Positive Results. Doctors have been well aware of how deadly 🪱 parasites are and the theory that viruses cause disease has only been popular since the 1980's

Japanese Scientists at the Kitasato Institute Discovered Ivermectin in the 1970's and even the NIH proclaimed it to be a "Wonder Drug" in the treatment of parasites in animals, as well as humans; yet why did the Mainstream Media Medical Complex Scoff so incessantly during the COVID-19 Pandemic when Medical Doctors in Africa & around the world were achieving outstanding results against the so called virus with minimal side effects?